Pupils urging for 'urgent action' on environment

HUNGERFORD school pupils have launched their own Environment Club to link up with other eco-activists.

Around 20 students from John O’Gaunt School came up with the idea of running the club to and now they want to reach out to existing, established community organisations such as HEAT (Hungerford Environmental Action Team).

The club has already decided to investigate and promote ‘fashion sense for good’ after finding that the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry on the planet.

And they are going to investigate recycling pens and crisp packets, gardening for wildlife, pollinator pledges and sourcing and growing loofahs – natural alternatives to washing-up scourers that deposit huge amounts of micro plastic in the ocean.

School librarian Nicola Chester and teacher Claire Amor are helping the pupils to run the club.

Pupil Ellie Bampton, of Year 10, said: “We agreed that what we do will be based on facts, scientific evidence and research – something we really value highly at John O’Gaunt School.

“We need to start with urgent practical action within our school, our homes and in the wider community to help prevent climate change worsening.”

Carter Croysdill, also of Year 10, said: “We also wanted Environment Club to be positive, empowering and confidence-giving – rather than nightmare-inducing.

“There’s so much that we can do.”