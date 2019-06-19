Health and wellbeing event for ethnic communities

A multi-cultural event to promote well-being among West Berkshire’s ethnic communities is being held this weekend.

Healthwatch West Berkshire (HWWB), is holding a Staying Well For You And Your Family event.

It follows the West Berkshire Food Day event in November, and aims to provide an opportunity, for people from the black, Asian, minority ethnic and refugee (BAMER) community who live in West Berkshire to share experiences, discover more about local services and to meet professionals from social services, healthcare and the police.

HWWB development officer Alice Kunjappy-Clifton (pictured at last year's food day), said: “In our role as champions of the public, it is important that we speak to all those in our community.

“At the Staying Well For You And Your Family event we want to reach out to those who come from the black, Asian, minority ethnic and refugee community, who we may not yet have heard from.

“At the event, visitors will be able to hear expert speakers, find information at the various stalls provided by the local support services and have the chance to speak to others about what matters to them about their own and their family’s wellbeing during our ‘Talking Together’ session.

“We’re hoping it will be a truly multi-cultural event and are looking forward to a relaxed morning, where we gain lots of feedback, meet some new people and enjoy a little lunch.”

The event is being supported by West Berkshire Council, Thames Valley Police, Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group, West Berkshire Public Health, Berkshire Healthcare Foundation Trust and HWWB.

It will be held on Saturday, June 22, in the Riverside Community Centre, Turnpike, from 9.30am until 2pm.

Registration is open at Eventbrite/www.healthwatchwestberks.org.uk

For more information, visit www.heathwatchwestberks.org.uk or call (01635) 760341.