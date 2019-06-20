Drink-drive moped rider hospitalised after crash

A DRINK-DRIVE moped rider ended up in hospital after careering off the road.

Edes Torelli had been drinking with friends after work when he lost control of the machine in Thatcham, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, June 13.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said: “Police arrived, but, due to his injuries, they could not take a sample of breath.

“Mr Torelli was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where a sample of blood was taken for analysis.

“In interview he told officers he had been working during the day before going out and consuming alcohol.”

The 37-year-old, who lives at The Quantocks, Thatcham, admitted driving a Suzuki moped in Station Road on February 21 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 125mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system.

The legal limit is 80mg.

Mr Torelli has no previous convictions and Simon Hammudi, defending, said his client was a hard-working father-of-two.

He added: “He had had an argument with his wife... he had heard that his father was not well.

“He left and went to a friend’s birthday party.

“He is now going to lose his job as a delivery driver.”

Mr Torelli was fined £430 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £43.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 12 months.