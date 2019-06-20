Vegan market this weekend

NEWBURY’S second vegan market will take place between 10am and 3pm in the Market Place on Sunday, following the success of last year’s event.

Organisers are promising it will be bigger and better than 2018, with more stalls and live music.

There will be a wide range of vegan stalls on offer, including food from Hogless Roast and Vausages, a dedicated wine bar from the Vegan Wine Box, as well as organic skincare and wildlife conservation charities and more.