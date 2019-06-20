Royals begin campaign at Madejski

Blues are ready to go once again
Thu, 20 Jun 2019
READING FC will begin their 2019/20 Championship campaign with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, August 3.
The Royals will hope to get off to a strong start as Jose Gomes prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.
A trip up north will provide Reading with their first away game of the season as the head to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City.
The Royals will face both Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town - who were relegated from the Premier League - before the end of August.
Other significant fixtures see Reading host Queens Park Rangers on Boxing Day, before a home game against Swansea City on the final day of the season on May 2.
August
Saturday, 3 - Sheffield Wednesday (h)
Saturday, 10 - Hull City (a)
Saturday, 17 - Cardiff City (h)
Wednesday, 21 - West Bromwich Albion (a)
Saturday, 24 - Huddersfield Town (a)
Saturday, 31 -Charlton Athletic (h)
September
Saturday, 14 - Middlesbrough (a)
Saturday, 21 - Blackburn Rovers (h)
Saturday, 28 - Swansea City (a)
October
Tuesday, 1 - Fulham (h)
Saturday, 5 - Bristol City (a)
Saturday, 19 - Preston North End (h)
Tuesday, 22 - Queens Park Rangers (a)
Saturday, 26 - Nottingham Forest (a)
November
Saturday, 2 - Millwall (h)
Saturday, 9 - Luton Town (h)
Saturday, 23 - Brentford (a)
Tuesday, 26 - Leeds United (h)
Saturday, 30 - Wigan Athletic (a)
December
Saturday, 7 - Birmingham City (h)
Wednesday, 11 - Barnsley (a)
Saturday, 14 - Stoke City (a)
Saturday, 21 - Derby County (h)
Thursday, 26 - Queens Park Rangers (h)
Sunday, 29 - Preston North End (a)
January
Wednesday, 1 - Fulham (a)
Saturday, 11 - Nottingham Forest (h)
Saturday, 18 -Millwall (a)
Saturday, 25 - Bristol City (h)
February
Saturday, 1 - Cardiff City (a)
Saturday, 8 - Hull City (h)
Wednesday, 12 -West Bromwich Albion (h)
Saturday, 15 - Sheffield Wednesday (a)
Saturday, 22 - Leeds United (a)
Wednesday, 26 - Wigan Athletic (h)
Saturday, 29 - Barnsley (h)
March
Saturday, 7 - Birmingham City (a)
Saturday, 14 - Stoke City (h)
Tuesday, 17 - Derby County (a)
Saturday, 21 - Brentford (h)
April
Saturday, 4 - Luton Town (a)
Friday, 10 - Huddersfield Town (h)
Monday, 13 - Charlton Athletic (a)
Saturday, 18 - Middlesbrough (h)
Saturday, 25 - Blackburn Rovers (a)
May
Saturday, 2 - Swansea City (h)
