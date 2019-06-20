Royals begin campaign at Madejski

READING FC will begin their 2019/20 Championship campaign with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, August 3.

The Royals will hope to get off to a strong start as Jose Gomes prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.

A trip up north will provide Reading with their first away game of the season as the head to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City.

The Royals will face both Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town - who were relegated from the Premier League - before the end of August.

Other significant fixtures see Reading host Queens Park Rangers on Boxing Day, before a home game against Swansea City on the final day of the season on May 2.

Reading's full fixture list

August

Saturday, 3 - Sheffield Wednesday (h)

Saturday, 10 - Hull City (a)

Saturday, 17 - Cardiff City (h)

Wednesday, 21 - West Bromwich Albion (a)

Saturday, 24 - Huddersfield Town (a)

Saturday, 31 -Charlton Athletic (h)

September

Saturday, 14 - Middlesbrough (a)

Saturday, 21 - Blackburn Rovers (h)

Saturday, 28 - Swansea City (a)

October

Tuesday, 1 - Fulham (h)

Saturday, 5 - Bristol City (a)

Saturday, 19 - Preston North End (h)

Tuesday, 22 - Queens Park Rangers (a)

Saturday, 26 - Nottingham Forest (a)

November

Saturday, 2 - Millwall (h)

Saturday, 9 - Luton Town (h)

Saturday, 23 - Brentford (a)

Tuesday, 26 - Leeds United (h)

Saturday, 30 - Wigan Athletic (a)

December

Saturday, 7 - Birmingham City (h)

Wednesday, 11 - Barnsley (a)

Saturday, 14 - Stoke City (a)

Saturday, 21 - Derby County (h)

Thursday, 26 - Queens Park Rangers (h)

Sunday, 29 - Preston North End (a)

January

Wednesday, 1 - Fulham (a)

Saturday, 11 - Nottingham Forest (h)

Saturday, 18 -Millwall (a)

Saturday, 25 - Bristol City (h)

February

Saturday, 1 - Cardiff City (a)

Saturday, 8 - Hull City (h)

Wednesday, 12 -West Bromwich Albion (h)

Saturday, 15 - Sheffield Wednesday (a)

Saturday, 22 - Leeds United (a)

Wednesday, 26 - Wigan Athletic (h)

Saturday, 29 - Barnsley (h)

March

Saturday, 7 - Birmingham City (a)

Saturday, 14 - Stoke City (h)

Tuesday, 17 - Derby County (a)

Saturday, 21 - Brentford (h)

April

Saturday, 4 - Luton Town (a)

Friday, 10 - Huddersfield Town (h)

Monday, 13 - Charlton Athletic (a)

Saturday, 18 - Middlesbrough (h)

Saturday, 25 - Blackburn Rovers (a)

May

Saturday, 2 - Swansea City (h)