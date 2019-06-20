Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police release images of jewellery stolen from Brimpton home

"I would like to hear from any jewellers or collectors who may have been approached to purchase these items"

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Police release images of stolen jewellery

POLICE have released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen from a property in Brimpton.

It is believed that the theft occurred between February 18 and April 3.

Investigator PC Cerys Davies, based at Newbury Police Station, said of the incident: "We have recently received images of the jewellery stolen and I hope that somebody may recognise the distinctive designs.

"In particular I would like to hear from any jewellers or collectors who may have been approached to purchase these items, or who have seen similar looking jewellery for sale.

"Anyone with information about this incident, or that could assist in the recovery of these items, should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190101234.

"Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

