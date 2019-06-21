Hoppit is plastic fantastic

MORE than 850 runners from all over the country, and as far afield as Berlin and Australia, ventured to Park House Stables in Kingsclere to take part in the Hampshire Hoppit marathon and half-marathon on Saturday, June 9.

This was the fourth year the trail race, organised by Basingstoke & Mid Hants Athletics Club (BMHAC) and supported by many other local running clubs, took place.

Race director Tim Fowler said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better day weather-wise and we have been overwhelmed by all the positive comments we’ve received about the race, in particular our move away from plastic cups.

“We all need to do our bit and I’m proud our trail race is leading the way in the running world.

“It was a fantastic day for everyone and we are extremely grateful for the support we received from our runners, volunteers and spectators.

“This race puts Kingsclere and all the beautiful countryside around it on the map.

“A huge thank you to all of our sponsors, volunteers and runners for making this year’s event a tremendous success and we look forward to planning next year’s Hampshire Hoppit.”

BMHAC runner Alastair Bridgman crossed the line first to win the men’s marathon in 3:04:55 and Emily Iredale from Midhurst Milers was the first woman in 3:27:37.

In the half-marathon, the men’s race was won by Jonathan Bradford from Birchfield Harriers in 1:20:52 and Hart Road Runner Lesley Locks took the women’s race in a time of 1:35:03.

All race proceeds go to BMHAC’s track improvement fund for Down Grange Sports Complex.

In addition, the Hampshire and Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance received all profits from T-shirt sales.