A refurbished play area for Peasemore

Peasemore Fete went down a storm, with villagers gathering to mark the opening of a refurbished children’s play area.

The event, held on the cricket green, attracted a number of prominent local citizens, including Alexander Cameron QC, who cut the ribbon outside the park.

Mr Cameron praised the initiative of Peasemore villagers, who had raised funds for the play area.

He said: “It’s always a joy when someone other than the parish councillors turn up for a parish council meeting, so it was a particular joy when somebody showed up and said it would be a really good idea to upgrade the children’s play area at the cricket ground.

“I think you’ll all agree that it looks magnificent.”

Thousands were raised to upgrade the park, including more than £7,000 from 2018’s PeaseFest, another highlight of the village social calendar.

Donations were also provided by Greenham Trust and the Englefield Estate.

The fete featured welly-wanging, a coconut shy, dog show and cake sale.

Peasemore Committee chairwoman Deborah Brady – who was instrumental in organising the fete – described it as “typical of [the village].”

She said: “We’re a small village, just over 300 people, but all of our friends have got involved.

“There’s a real community spirit here and it’s fantastic to be a part of it.”