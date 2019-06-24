Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A refurbished play area for Peasemore

Peasemore heralds park opening with fete

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

A refurbished play area for Peasemore

Peasemore Fete went down a storm, with villagers gathering to mark the opening of a refurbished children’s play area.

The event, held on the cricket green, attracted a number of prominent local citizens, including Alexander Cameron QC, who cut the ribbon outside the park.

Mr Cameron praised the initiative of Peasemore villagers, who had raised funds for the play area.

He said: “It’s always a joy when someone other than the parish councillors turn up for a parish council meeting, so it was a particular joy when somebody showed up and said it would be a really good idea to upgrade the children’s play area at the cricket ground.

“I think you’ll all agree that it looks magnificent.”

Thousands were raised to upgrade the park, including more than £7,000 from 2018’s PeaseFest, another highlight of the village social calendar.

Donations were also provided by Greenham Trust and the Englefield Estate.

The fete featured welly-wanging, a coconut shy, dog show and cake sale.

Peasemore Committee chairwoman Deborah Brady – who was instrumental in organising the fete – described it as “typical of [the village].”

She said: “We’re a small village, just over 300 people, but all of our friends have got involved.

“There’s a real community spirit here and it’s fantastic to be a part of it.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

D-Day convoy to travel through district today (Saturday)

D-Day convoy to Greenham Common

18-years for man who attacked ex-girlfriend's mother with meat cleaver

18-years for man who attacked mother-in-law with meat cleaver

Don't forget the M4 closures this weekend

Don't forget the M4 closures this weekend

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33