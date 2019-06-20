Kayla eyes success ahead of Tokyo

FORMER Thames Valley Kings player Kayla Bell is ‘buzzing’ about being selected to represent Great Britain at the 2019 Wheelchair Basketball European Championships later this month.

The event, taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, begins on June 30 with Great Britain opening their campaign against France.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be selected and it’s my second major and my first European championship, so I am very excited,” said Bell after being named in the squad.

After the opening game against France, Great Britain face Spain before a clash against host nation and world champions, The Netherlands.

Bell said: “The European zone is one of the toughest in the world, so it’s going to be an exciting test.

“The Dutch are the world champions and the Germans are bronze medallists, so it’s a very strong competition.”

The 22-year-old, who is making her second championships appearance for Britain, is hoping they can finish on the podium and achieve qualification for Tokyo 2020.

The championships in Rotterdam act as a qualification tournament and the top four sides will progress through to the Olympics next year.

“We want to go into it positive and qualify for Tokyo, so hopefully we can get to the semi-finals and maybe go from there,” said Bell.

The British team remains very similar to the squad that secured a historic silver medal at the 2018 World Championships in Hamburg.

Bell said: “We are a very experienced team. We have been together for a while so it gives us confidence because we’re a solid team and we’re there for each other.

“Our first priority is to win our first two games so we can finish in the top four.”