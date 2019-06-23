Good Ofsted for The Clere School

THE Clere School received a ‘good’ rating in its Ofsted report, an improvement on the ‘requires improvement’ rating from the previous inspection.

Ofsted inspected the school on May 21 and 22 and it received ‘good’ in all aspects on the report.

Headteacher Benjamin Bond said: “Whilst we want to celebrate this success, we intend to build upon this to make sure The Clere School provides the best all-round education possible.

“Since the last inspection, I have met many parents who all share the same desire for The Clere to be a great school, with many parents commenting on the improvements since 2017 and much of this is reflected in this inspection report.

“I would like to thank my colleagues, the pupils, the parents, the governors and the whole school community for their determination, commitment and dedication to our school in achieving this improvement.”

The report stated; “The basis of the school’s improvement since the last inspection is a collective will to improve pupils’ learning across all classrooms.

“Pupils’ views reflect the progress that the school has made.

“For instance, a group of Year 9 pupils praised the noticeable improvements that they have witnessed, attributing this to the increased level of challenge that they are given routinely in lessons.”

Further comments in the Ofsted report stated: “Staff morale is high.

“Staff speak favourably of the way that leaders use professional development to encourage, challenge and support their improvement.

“This has created an open-door culture where staff can share ideas and discuss how to further improve.”

Regarding pupil achievements the report stated; “The attainment of almost all groups of pupils at the end of Year 11 in their best eight subjects (Attainment 8) is broadly in line with national averages.

“The proportion of pupils who achieve a strong pass in English and mathematics is above national averages for most groups of pupils.”

There were, however, a few aspects which could be improved, such as pupils’ attendance, minimising variability in the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and improving the quality of leadership and management by developing leadership skills.