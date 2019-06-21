D-Day convoy to travel through district tomorrow (Saturday)

A convoy featuring 34 authentic World War Two trucks will travel through West Berkshire and North Hampshire tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Vehicles will gather at the starting point at Southwick House, Portsmouth, from 8am.

The convoy will then proceed to Lasham Airfield, Milestones Museum in Basingstoke and Sandford Springs, before moving through Kingsclere.

At around 2.10pm, the convoy will arrive at Greenham Common, where many events are planned to take place.

The stop at Greenham will include a drop in by the Poppy Parachute Team to symbolise the return of the troops who called Greenham their home (subject to suitable weather).

Former Wren Marion Loveland – who was working in a Navy office in 1944, and who lost her fiancé, Alec Aldis, on Sword Beach – has been announced as the guest of honour.

To commemorate the General’s visit to Greenham Common on the eve of D-Day, a Dwight Eisenhower lookalike will be accompanying the convoy.

In total, 25 Royal British Legion Riders will also be taking part on the day.

Depending on the weather, an Auster aircraft will be overflying and photographing the convoy.

The convoy will then make its final stop at Newbury College at around 3.10pm, where other activities and refreshments will be laid on until 6pm.

The journey is a recreation of General Eisenhower’s drive from D-Day Headquarters on the afternoon of 5 June 1944, when he visited men of the Parachute Infantry Regiments at Greenham Common hours before they were to drop into Occupied Europe.

The convoy will feature 34 authentic World War Two trucks, with sixteen others expected to join along the way.

For more information on the convoy, visit this website.

See here for a map of the planned route.