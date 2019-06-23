St Barts hails its gr-eight set of pupils

ST BARTHOLOMEW’S School has announced that eight of its current Year 13 students have received offers to study medicine or veterinary science at university.

Deputy head of sixth form Alison Lane said: “We are incredibly proud to have eight students offered places to study medical courses, in addition to the eight students who have received offers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

“St Bart’s offer a programme of support and advice to all our students applying to university; but of course, these offers are largely down to the hard work and attitude of the students.

“We look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

The offers to study medicine were made to Stephen Chooi from Cardiff, Sebastian Davies from Bristol, Molly Dummett from Birmingham, Ben McCarthy from Southampton, Victoria Osborn from Sheffield, Khushi Singh from Kings College, London, and Liam Wellman from UEA.

Bethany Pinfold has chosen to study veterinary medicine at Nottingham after she was offered four places.