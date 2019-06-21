Get your hearing checked for free at event next week

MARY Hare Hearing Centre will be holding a hearing and health open day next week.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 27 from 10.30am until 3pm at Arlington Arts in Snelsmore Common.



Recent studies have shown a strong link between our hearing and our physical and mental health.

So if you’re asking others to repeat themselves, turning up the volume on the TV or finding it hard to follow conversation in noisy places it may be a good idea to get your hearing checked.

You can have a free hearing assessment, by one of Mary Hare's expert audiologists if you attend the open day.

You will also be able to get:

. 10 per cent off hearing aids voucher for all new customers

. Free wax removal (by appt. only)

. Free hearing aid checks and cleaning by HARS

. Free prize draw entry

. Free refreshments

. Free information pack

.Experience new hearing technology from Starkey

.Try out equipment to help you hear from Sarabec

. Meet the team from Donnington Valley Health Club and Gym

The programme of events is as follows:



10.30am - 10.45am

Welcome from Peter Gale, Headteacher - Mary Hare Secondary School

10.45am - 11.30am

Health in Hearing presentation by Tony Gunnell, education and training audiologist - Starkey Hearing Technologies

11.30am - 3pm

Hearing assessments

Hearing aid cleaning, checking and minor repairs - Hearing Aid Repair Shops (HARS)

Wax removal clinic (pre-booked appointments)

Experience the latest hearing technologies with Starkey

Try out equipment to help you hear with Sarabec

Learn about hearing protection and earmoulds with Arlington Laboratories

See inside your ears with video otoscopy

Meet the team from Donnington Valley Hotel Healthclub

Test your hand-eye coordination with our Beat the Buzzer game

12pm

Tour of Mary Hare Secondary School with Anne Munby, fundraiser - Mary Hare Foundation

3pm

Event closes

Throughout your visit you can take advantage of complimentary refreshments. There's also a free prize draw and free information pack on the day.

Find out more by calling 01635 523343 or emailing newburycentre@maryhare.org.uk