18-years for man who attacked ex-girlfriend's mother with meat cleaver

Judge passes extended sentence to protect the public

A MAN who scalped his ex-girlfriend's mother with a meat cleaver while high on crack cocaine has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

There were gasps and cries from the public gallery at Reading Crown Court today (Friday) as 27-year-old Luke Mackrory was told he remained a potential public danger.

During his trial in April, the jury heard how Mackrory, who lived at Lockside Court, Mallard Way, Aldermaston, had obsessive delusions about his former partner’s mother, 50-year-old Nicola Murnane.

High on crack, he donned a mask, armed himself with a meat cleaver and ambushed Mrs Murnane outside her home in Caversham, Reading, on Hallowe'en last year.

After raining blows which fractured her skull and tore off her scalp, Mackrory fled - but later texted his victim as she lay in hospital, saying: “Trick or treat – smell the blood. Tastes good, right? Hahaha. Still out here – thinking of finishing you off. Hee hee.”

Mackrory, who has previous convictions for battery, burglary and theft, was cleared of attempted murder but convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Emily Evans, said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim, who is still recovering from her injuries.

“Mackrory is a dangerous man and has received a significant prison sentence.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victim in this case, who has supported this investigation and had to go through the trial.

“Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously and when a report is made it is thoroughly investigated and offenders, like Mackrory, will be taken through the court process.”

For a full, in depth report of the sentencing hearing, plus the judge's damning comments, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News.

