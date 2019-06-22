Child rapist dies in prison, aged 92

A CHILD rapist, aged 92, who was jailed in March, has died in custody.

Former nurse Terrence Galligan, who lived at Argyle Road, Newbury, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his crimes.

For decades the predatory paedophile escaped justice.

But his past finally caught up with him when a jury at Reading Crown Court convicted him of raping a young girl in the 1970s and grooming a nine-year-old girl in 2012, before sexually assaulting her and taking indecent photos of her.

In addition, Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, said that there were nearly a million indecent images on computers at Galligan’s home that the police couldn’t examine because there were so many of them.

“He was downloading indecent images on something approaching an industrial scale,” he said.

After being unanimously convicted on all charges by the jury, Galligan began his 12-year sentence on March 19.

This week a spokesman for the Prison Service confirmed: “HMP Bullingdon prisoner Terrence Galligan died in hospital on June 10.

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”