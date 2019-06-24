'Lairy' granddad back in court

A DRUNK and disorderly grandfather with 74 previous court convictions was back in the dock on Thursday, June 13.

Reading magistrates told the 41-year-old father-of-four and grandfather-of-one Daniel Beechey that he could have spent the resulting £215 in fines and court costs on his family instead.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said police were driving past the Walkabout pub in Newbury town centre when Mr Beechey, of St George’s Avenue, Newbury, shouted “w*****s” at them.

“The officers parked up and approached the defendant – who then asked them for a lift home.”

After trying to get into the passenger seat of the police car, the court heard, Mr Beechey was told to go home.

Ms Sawyer-Brandish added: “He then became abusive. He was slurring and unable to stand.

“After approaching door staff again, he walked towards the taxi rank, but punched a bus shelter and started being abusive again.

“Officers then decided to arrest him.”

Mr Beechey admitted being drunk and disorderly in Cheap Street on May 25.

He also has 74 previous convictions, the court heard.

Simon Hammudi, defending, said: “My client earns very little money” – to which presiding magistrate Keith Kerr retorted: “How does he afford to get drunk, then?”

Mr Hammudi continued: “It was the anniversary of his mother’s death.

“He doesn’t remember what happened. He has no recollection.

“He is embarrassed by his behaviour.”

Mr Kerr told Mr Beechey: “When you drink you get lairy and when you see a police officer you get stroppy.

“It’s got to stop.”

After fining Mr Beechey £100 and ordering him to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30, Mr Kerr told him: “You’re a grandfather with four children – they would have benefitted from that money rather than you having to give it to the court.

“It’s because of your own stupidity that they won’t.

“So instead of telling them that you got away with it, tell that to them.”