Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman from Newbury who has been reported missing.

Mair Jones, 76, from Victoria Gardens in Newbury, was last seen at around 9am this morning at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

She is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, with grey hair and of a petite build.

She was last seen wearing grey trousers, a light pink shirt, a brown/grey jumper and pink coat, and she was carrying a black handbag.

Investigating officer Sergeant Elizabeth Palmer said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Mair’s welfare.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of Mair’s whereabouts or believes that they have seen her to contact 101, quoting reference number 43190187073.”