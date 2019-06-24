Evening and overnight closures on the A339 through Newbury

OVERNIGHT closures will be in place on the A339 for two weeks as part of on-going roadworks in Newbury town centre.

The A339 will be closed southbound tonight (Monday, June 24) and tomorrow to allow for resurfacing north of the Bear Lane roundabout.

The A339 will be closed from the south of the Robin Hood Roundabout to the north of Burger King roundabout.

Kings Road eastbound will also be closed tonight, and the road will be closed westbound tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the A339 will be closed northbound while resurfacing works north of Bear Lane roundabout are carried out.

The road will be closed north of the Burger King roundabout to 150 metres north of the river Kennet Bridge.

Cheap Street and Market Street will be closed on Thursday, June 27 and 28.

West Berkshire Council said that access to and from Cheap Street will be via the new junction on the A339, which opened last month.

The council added that Market Street will be fully closed between the access to the Kennet Centre and Wharf Road.

The second week of overnight A339 lane closures will start on Monday, July 1, when the northbound carriageway will be closed north of the Burger King roundabout. The northbound route will also be closed overnight on Wednesday, July 3.

The southbound carriageway will close south of the Bear Lane roundabout on July 2, and 4.

All closures will take place from 7.30pm until 6.30am.

The roadworks are part of a £1.8m council project to reduce congestion in the town centre.