Enter awards to put your company in the spotlight

DO you think your company goes above and beyond? Provides a great service? Deserves some success and recognition?

If so, why not enter this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards? Deadline extended to July 5



The awards, now in their third year, recognise commercial excellence throughout West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories this year, including three new categories, which are all sponsored by local businesses.

New sponsors for 2019 include Generate UK, Tiger Day Nursery and The HR Department.



The winners of each category will be announced at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse in November.

The categories are as follows:

Independent Retailer Award, sponsored by Jones Robinson

Small Business Award, sponsored by PBA Accountants

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury Racecourse

Training and Support Award, sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries

Best Employer Award, sponsored by The HR Department

Best Use of Marketing Technology Award, sponsored by Generate UK

Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust

Regional Event Award, sponsored by Parkway Shopping.

The winners of all but the charity or community category will be compete for the prestigious Best in Business Award 2019, which this year is sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen.

The winner of the charity or community award will be the recipient of the money raised at the black-tie gala awards dinner on Friday, November 1.



More than 300 people from businesses across West Berkshire and North Hampshire attended last year’s sell-out event.

Companies from a variety of sectors and of different sizes are being encouraged to apply for this year’s awards.

For more details about the awards, how to enter and what the judges are looking for, visit the Best in Business website at www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk