Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Just add a dash of colour

And the funds roll in for the Save you Corn Exchange fund

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Just add a dash of colour

A spectacular Colour Dash in Newbury has put the Save Your Corn Exchange appeal within reach of its £150,000 target.

Earlier this month 450 participants and around 100 spectators gathered at Newbury College for the Corn Exchange's first Colour Dash.

Runners and walkers of all ages were led in a warm up by WISE, the Corn Exchange's male youth dance company, before taking part in either a 5km or a family-friendly 1km, being showered in colour as they passed colour stations on the course.

The Colour Dash was the finale to the Save Your Corn Exchange campaign and the venue is now waiting for the sponsorship money to come in, but is confident the event will help it to reach its £150,000 target.

Newbury Weekly News photographer, Phil Cannings, was at the event and all of his photos can be found online here. Check to see if he snapped you.

For more information on how to support the work of the Corn Exchange visit www.loveyourcornexchange.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

Thatcham twins sing with Kylie Minogue

Thatcham twins get their date with Kylie Minogue

D-Day convoy to travel through district today (Saturday)

D-Day convoy to Greenham Common

Evening and overnight closures on the A339 through Newbury 

Overnight closures on the A339 through Newbury this week

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33