Just add a dash of colour

A spectacular Colour Dash in Newbury has put the Save Your Corn Exchange appeal within reach of its £150,000 target.

Earlier this month 450 participants and around 100 spectators gathered at Newbury College for the Corn Exchange's first Colour Dash.

Runners and walkers of all ages were led in a warm up by WISE, the Corn Exchange's male youth dance company, before taking part in either a 5km or a family-friendly 1km, being showered in colour as they passed colour stations on the course.

The Colour Dash was the finale to the Save Your Corn Exchange campaign and the venue is now waiting for the sponsorship money to come in, but is confident the event will help it to reach its £150,000 target.

Newbury Weekly News photographer, Phil Cannings, was at the event and all of his photos can be found online here. Check to see if he snapped you.

For more information on how to support the work of the Corn Exchange visit www.loveyourcornexchange.com