Row erupts over Readibus cuts

READIBUS, which serves people with restricted mobility in West Berkshire, is cutting its Newbury-based service from two buses to one next month.

It has laid the blame squarely at the door of West Berkshire Council funding cuts.

But the council has angrily denied claims that it refused to engage or negotiate with the company.

On the contrary, say officials, they reached out to Readibus repeatedly, only to be rebuffed.

In a letter to customers, Readibus states: “For the 2019/2020 financial year, West Berkshire Council has reduced its funding support to Readibus by over two-thirds...the council chose not to publicly consult on this. We made extensive representations to West Berkshire Council, but the council decided to proceed in any event...

“we had hoped that, at some stage, the council would re-evaluate the compatability of its change in policy...with the council’s strategic priorities, such as reducing the upward pressure on adult social care expenditure and reducing loneliness and isolation amongst the most vulnerable in the district. However, such a re-evaluation has not occurred.”

As well as halving the Newbury service, Readibus stated: “We will not be taking on new commitments of the current type of journey... we will be reviewing what other service provision will continue to be feasible in the autumn.”

But council head of transport and the countryside, Jon Winstanley, said: “We work with 14 community transport groups and we have had to reduce funding for them.

“We started discussions last year and all of them engaged with us – except Readibus.

“We were able to work with the others to minimise the impact and we asked Readibus what impact our proposals would have on their users.

“We didn’t get very far. They wouldn’t work with us, then they threw this bombshell out there.”

The council transport services manager Peter Walker said: “Unfortunately they haven’t tried to identify alternative solutions with us – for example, they could have looked at taking on more volunteers.”

Mr Winstanley added: “We still want to work with them and desperately want to help where we can.”

The chairwoman of Readibus, Sophia Bowlby, has urged service users to write to Mr Winstanley at the council.

Meanwhile, the council has issued a leaflet urging people to volunteer for the 14 community transport groups in West Berkshire.

It states that for more information anyone interested should call (01635) 503 248 or visit www.westberks.gov.uk/transport