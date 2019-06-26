Thatcham Family Fun Day will be 'bigger and better' this year

THATCHAM’S upcoming family fun day is aiming to be bigger, better and more “customer-friendly” this year.

The free annual event, organised by Thatcham Town Council, returns to the Henwick Worthy Sports Ground on Sunday, June 30.

Discussing the event at a recent meeting, town clerk Mel Alexander said the fun day would be “bringing in a few new elements” alongside the classic car show, fun runs and sport activities, community stalls and dog show.

This year’s event will introduce a ‘youth zone’ featuring displays of skateboarding and display bikes organised by King Ramps and supported by West Berkshire’s ‘Be Inspired’ programme.

Mrs Alexander said that although the area would be aimed at young people, it would still be included as part of the fun day. A new layout will bring the classic car display closer to other activities, while toddler attractions will be grouped together and the fun fair will be moved to the far side of the pavilion to be closer to the ‘youth zone’.

Mrs Alexander said: “The thing with Henwick is it’s just so vast. Trying to connect everything is difficult.”

An inflatable archway will provide an official and “more welcoming” entrance, with stalls forming an avenue leading to the main arena.

A dedicated food zone with shade and seating has been included following feedback from last year’s fun day.

Events and civic officer Georgina Curtis-Read said that the improved layout would provide an avenue to showcase local groups.

She added: “Being a parent myself and dragging kids around, we’ve tried to move them closer so you aren’t walking around a big site.

“It’s already going to look fuller and have even more activities.

“More customer-friendly and app-roachable this year, that’s what we are going for.”

Town mayor Mike Cole (Lib Dem, Thatcham north east) asked for as many councillors as possible to attend as the fun day was “known to have not been well attended in previous years”.

The family fun day runs from 11am until 4pm on June 30.

Young runners can sign up for the Hi-5 Fun Run at 11am at the Hi-5 tent on the Henwick field during the fun day.

Open to ages three to 15, the accessible run is suitable for wheelchair users and those requiring carers or assistance.

Entry to the races, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News, costs £5, with the first event scheduled to start at 1.45pm.

Medals will be awarded to every runner.

Planning for next year’s Thatcham Family Fun Day is already under way, with the town council exploring a themed event to mark the 75 years since VE Day.