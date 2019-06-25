Hughes and Channon take one win each

IT was a good evening for local trainers at Newbury Racecourse on Tuesday as West Ilsley's Mick Channon and Lambourn's Richard Hughes both tasted victory.

Hughes enjoyed success with Twice As Likely, while Channon's City Wanderer was also a winner.

In the opening race of the evening it was Gas Monkey, trained by Newmarket's Julia Feilden, who finished first ahead of Banksy's Art in second and Gawdawpalin in third.

Special Secret won the Div 1 Novice Auction Stakes for Blewbury trainer Eve Johnson Houghton, with Charles Bishop on board.

Priced at 9/2, Special Secret finished ahead of Mild Illusion, while joint-favourite Ocasio Cortez (2/1) came home in third place.

In Div 2 of the Novice Auction Stakes, it was the Richard Hughes trained Twice As Likely who came home in first-place, priced at 8/1.

Chromium (50/1) was second for Mark Usher, while I Had A Dream finished in third place.

Harry Bentley led the Godolphin-trained Picture Frame to victory in the EBF Fillies' Novices Stakes in the fourth race of the evening.

The 2-1 favourite finished ahead of Willa (12/1) in second and Zulu Girl (13/2) in third place.

A photo finish was required in the Pegasus Pumps Ltd Handicap Stakes, with Frontispiece and jockey Kieran Shoemark hold off joint favourite Mackaar.

Western Duke finished in third place for Alvechurch trainer Ian Williams.

Frontispiece was the winner in the fifth race of the evening, holding off the threat from joint favourite Mackaar in second and Western Duke in third.

In the sixth race, Channon's City Wanderer held off the threat from Image Of The Moon and Andrew Balding's Strict, who finished second and third respectively.

Silvestre De Sousa, who is the leading flat jockey at Newbury in 2019, picked up another victory as he was on-board the Channon-trained horse.

Swift Approval stormed home to win the Pump Technology Handicap Stakes, ahead of Sir Roderic in second and Balata Bay in third.

And in the final race of the evening, Rasheeq powered home to victory ahead of Rose Hip in second place, while Eye Of The Water was third.