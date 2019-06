Pre-season: Who are you team facing this summer?

WITH teams prepare for another football season kicking off in August, pre-season friendlies provide a perfect challenge for clubs work on a number of things.

Throughout July and August, many teams across the area will come up against different competition to assist with their plans for the upcoming season.

Below is a list of pre-season games, see who your team will face over the next six weeks.

2019/20 pre-season games

Wednesday, July 3

Romsey Town v Tadley Calleva (7.30pm)

Saturday, July 6

AFC Aldermaston v Thatcham Town Youth

Fairford Town v Hungerford Town

Tuesday, July 9

AFC Aldermaston v Flackwell Heath

Bradford Town v Hungerford Town

Letcombe v Thatcham Town Youth

Wednesday, July 10

Tadley Calleva v Hungerford Town (7.30pm - Vyne School, 4G)

Saturday, July 13

Mortimer vs Ardley United

Ringwood Town vs Thatcham Town

Kintbury Rangers v Laverstock & Ford

Shrivenham FC v Hungerford Town

Tadley Calleva v South Wonston Swifts (2pm - Vyne School, 4G)

Tuesday, July 16

Hungerford Town v Swindon Town XI

Friday, July 19

Team Solent vs Thatcham Town (7.30pm)

Saturday, July 20

Hayling United v Tadley Calleva

Kintbury Rangers v Pewsey Vale

Milton United v Thatcham Town Youth

Woodley United vs Mortimer

Virginia Water v AFC Aldermaston

Tuesday, July 23

Alton vs Thatcham Town (7.45pm)

Burghfield v AFC Aldermaston

Mortimer vs Wokingham & Emmbrook (7pm)

Swindon Supermarine v Hungerford Town

Wednesday, July 24

Eversley & California v Thatcham Town Youth

Tadley Calleva (tournament): Tadley Calleva v Badshot Lea (7.45pm)

Friday, July 26

Mortimer vs Bracknell Town Reserves

Saturday, July 27

Abingdon Town v Thatcham Town Youth

Bemerton Heath Harlequins vs Thatcham Town (3pm)

Kintbury Rangers v Calne Town

Tadley Calleva (tournament): Tadley Calleva v Ascot United/Binfield

Sandhurst Town v AFC Aldermaston

Tuesday, July 30

Tadley Calleva vs Thatcham Town (7.45pm)

Wednesday, July 31

Mortimer vs GPS Oxford

Saturday, August 3

Chertsey Town vs Thatcham Town (3pm)

Kintbury Rangers v Newbury FC

Wallingford Town vs Mortimer

Woodcote v Thatcham Town Youth

Virginia Water Res v AFC Aldermaston

Tuesday, August 6

Didcot Town Dev v Thatcham Town Youth

Thatcham Town vs Thame United (7.45pm)

Saturday, August 10

Burghfield v Thatcham Town Youth

Finchampstead vs Mortimer (12pm)

Kintbury Rangers v AFC Aldermaston

Thatcham Town vs Kidlington (3pm)

Tuesday, August 13

Tadley Calleva v Thatcham Town Youth