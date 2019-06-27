Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Northcroft Lido open for summer

It's officially summer in Newbury!

Northcroft Lido reopened this morning for the summer season, offering early morning swims from 7.15am until 8.45am.

General swimming sessions will run 11am until 7pm Monday to Friday and from 10am until 6pm on weekends. 

A twilight session will be held every Thursday from 7.45pm until 9pm. 

The 72m heated outdoor pool is the largest in Berkshire, and with temperatures expected to reach 29°C in Newbury on Saturday the opening has come just in time. 

The current structure dates back to the 1920's and is built in a flood plain and fed by a bore hole, licensed by the Environment Agency, which has limits on the amount of water which can be extracted for the pool each year.

