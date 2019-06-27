Herring: We're raring to go again

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring was feeling positive after his side’s return to pre-season training on Tuesday evening.

The Crusaders were back at Bulpit Lane for their first training session ahead of the new National League South campaign, which begins on August 3.

And Herring said: “It was very pleasing and the boys that have signed on for next season have come back looking very fit and full of good spirits.

“We’re in a better position now than we were this time last year, so it was good to see everyone back.

“It’s a long season and everyone wants a break, but after that people are itching to get back and it was great to get back onto the training pitch.”

A lot has happened with Hungerford off the pitch, with new chairman Patrick Chambers and vice-chairman in Carl Reader being appointed.

And Herring is just thrilled to return to the playing side of things as he gears his side up for another season of National League football.

He said: “The sessions will gradually increase in intensity so that the players are 100-per-cent ready to go when the campaign begins.

Town head to Herongate in the town centre on Saturday for their first training session since agreeing a deal with the health club.

Herring said: “They have kindly offered us fitness tests so we can see where the lads are at and see if we need to increase, decrease or tailor their workload.

“The facilities have come on leaps and bounds and Nicky [Patrick’s wife] has had meetings with them about working together.

“They have plenty of expertise in fitness and it will be beneficial to us. I am very grateful because not only will it help the group, it will help individuals if they want to do extra.”