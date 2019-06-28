New shop in Kennet centre

A NEW model shop has put a fresh gloss on the Kennet Shopping centre, making the owner’s childhood dreams come true.

Shaun Pesterfield, 55, opened the Newbury Models shop in May and says he has seen a good turnover so far.

He said: “Since I was about eight I built Airfix models and went on to to radio-controlled models.

“I always wanted to open up a shop.

“Last year my mum died and left me some money and I was made redundant at Christmas.

“I decided to take the plunge and invested some of my mum’s money into the shop.”

He said business has been good so far, especially with the run-up to Father’s Day.

He said: “It’s going a lot better than I thought it would.

“It’s my hobby, but I’m pleased it’s now my job.”