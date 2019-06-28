Benyon backs Hunt for No 10

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon is backing Jeremy Hunt to become the next Prime Minister.

Mr Hunt is going head-to-head with Boris Johnson to win the support of Conservative Party members and take over at Number 10.

Explaining his reasoning for siding with Mr Hunt, Mr Benyon said: “I think he’s a highly-intelligent, competent minister who has the ability to rebuild our relationship with our European partners, to develop a really positive domestic agenda and to unite our party, and his vision for beyond Brexit is one that I can support.

“And, actually, I think he’s the more likely of the two to land a sensible Brexit deal that respects the result of the referendum, but protects jobs.

“If we leave with no deal, we have no implementation arrangement.

“That would be devastating for manufacturers, farmers, for financial services. These are all industries that many of my constituents work in and I want to make sure that we leave with a deal.”

The Newbury MP said it was a decision for local members to make but urged them to not make it based on their own personal views on Brexit or Conservativism, but one that benefits the country in the long run.

“Boris does have charisma, said Mr Benyon. “I just happen to disagree with him on how to solve this very difficult problem of Brexit.”

He added that he thought the country was more likely to face a general election if Mr Johnson became PM.

When asked when an MP’s private life becomes a matter of public interest following Mr Johnson’s overheard row with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, Mr Benyon said: “I have some sympathy with him on this.”

He added: “To have a neighbour record it and send it to a newspaper is pretty unpleasant.”