Junction 13 roundabout closure this weekend

Resurfacing work until 6am on Monday

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

THE M4 Junction 13 sliproad and roundabout will be closed this weekend for resurfacing. 

The roundabout and approach roads from the A34 and M4 will be closed from 10pm today (Friday) through to 6am on Monday.

Various signed diversions will be in place, primarily using the A4 between junctions 12 and 14 via Newbury.

A secondary diversion will be in place from Newbury and Hermitage for local traffic at Chieveley and for Newbury Showground.

