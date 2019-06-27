Falkland pay the price for missed chances

JASON Williams believes his side should have taken a lot more away from their draw with Slough 2nd in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League on Saturday.

Falkland put their opponents in to bat after winning the toss and made a great start as Ali Ahmed was dismissed for a duck.

Opener Danyal Akhtar hit an impressive 132 for Slough, and he received excellent support from Kodi Venkata Sasikanth (72no) and Nabeel Janed (55).

Charlie Dale was the pick of the Falkland attack with 6-97 from 21 overs, while skipper Williams claimed two as Slough finished on 301-8.

Williams said: “Overall I am disappointed not to have come out the game with a lot more than what we actually got, but it does keep our unbeaten record going to five games now.”

Slough were 40-4 at one point in the game, but Akhtar powered on and Williams said: “We just could not get Danyal out.

“Not only did we feel we had the opener stumped twice on 15 and 30, we also dropped him twice and he made us pay severely with an excellent knock.

“Heads unfortunately dropped and we allowed a further two players to score over 50 each which set us a big total of 302 runs to win.”

Falkland struggled in their chase as Danny Williams (6) and Jim Ettridge (23) both fell early on.

Williams said: “Before we knew it we had Danny, Ettridge, Sagar Chhabria, Will Langmead and James

Lauder all back in the hutch and with only 84 on the board our chance of winning had virtually gone.”

It was Ben Piper who saved the day for Falkland, hitting a crucial 73 off 78 balls.

And the final pair of Nigel Trumper and Daley held firm for the last three overs to earn Falkland a draw at 177-9.

Williams said: “We showed how far down we do bat with a real gutsy rearguard action to stop Slough gaining an important 25 points from us, which could become crucial at the end of the season.”

Falkland make the trip to leaders Boyne Hill this weekend, with changes likely to be forced with a number of absentees.

Williams said: “We again lose three players for our trip to top-of-the-table Boyne Hill, but we do have Sunil Sharma returning from injury.

“Dimmi Kolugula and Bruce Martin are also available, which will negate the unavailability.

“Boyne Hill have some very good players, but hopefully we can match them on a surface that always has a bit in it for everyone.”

Afridi can't save Falkland

Falkland 2nd fell to a 79-run defeat at the hands of Farnham Royal in Division 3A.

Gul Adridi took three wickets as Farnham finished on 220-6 from 50 overs, with Ben Pulsford (80) and Eshwar Dutta (76) both scoring well.

Farnham’s Gurveer Singh then claimed five wickets as Falkland were shot out for 141, despite 42 from Sam Trumper.

Thatcham edge out rivals

Falkland 3rd lost by nine wickets against local rivals Thatcham Town 2nd in Division 5B.

Falkland were all out for 145, with Thatcham’s Jack North taking four wickets, while teammates Nathan Redmond and Eddie Wylie claimed three each.

Thatcham lost just one wicket before reaching their target.