More overnight closures on the A339 this week

John Herring

Another week of overnight road closures will be in place on the A339 this week. 

The northbound carriageway will be closed north of the Burger King roundabout on Monday and Wednesday. 

The southbound carriageway will close south of the Bear Lane roundabout on Tuesday and Thursday. 

All closures will take place from 7.30pm until 6.30am.

The roadworks are part of a £1.8m council project to reduce congestion in the town centre. 

