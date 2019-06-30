Streatley pupils launch Save the Bees initiative

Specialist advice for young people with chronic illnesses
Pupils at Streatley Primary School are hoping to establish an area for bees in the school grounds.
A mixed-age group has organised a Save the Bees initiative, which has been described as the ‘Bee 3s’ by staff.
They plan to restore a section of the school’s outdoor area to its natural state, to provide a habitat for the bees.
They have spent weeks researching the insects and are also actively seeking expertise and donations of seeds to plant in the area.
A member of the group, Fleur, said: “We visited Bayer and learnt about honey bees.
“This inspired us to start a club including all age groups.
“We want to make a difference in our area.”
The school’s headteacher, Lesley-Ann Roberts, said she has been impressed with the Bee 3s’ drive and commitment.
She said: “I really support the children and all the different aspects [of science] they want to explore.
“We've got another group that’s appalled that we’re only looking at animals. They want to save the plants as well.”
