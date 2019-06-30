Streatley pupils launch Save the Bees initiative

Pupils at Streatley Primary School are hoping to establish an area for bees in the school grounds.

A mixed-age group has organised a Save the Bees initiative, which has been described as the ‘Bee 3s’ by staff.

They plan to restore a section of the school’s outdoor area to its natural state, to provide a habitat for the bees.

They have spent weeks researching the insects and are also actively seeking expertise and donations of seeds to plant in the area.

A member of the group, Fleur, said: “We visited Bayer and learnt about honey bees.

“This inspired us to start a club including all age groups.

“We want to make a difference in our area.”

The school’s headteacher, Lesley-Ann Roberts, said she has been impressed with the Bee 3s’ drive and commitment.

She said: “I really support the children and all the different aspects [of science] they want to explore.

“We've got another group that’s appalled that we’re only looking at animals. They want to save the plants as well.”