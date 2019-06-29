Ted, Chris and Peter given the Freedom of the Town

THEY are Hungerford’s heroes – and we salute them.

Each year, worthy recipients are nominated for the Freedom of the Town of Hungerford.

And last Wednesday the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Lucy Zeal, presented Ted Angell, Chris Buck and Peter Harries with their medals and certificates at a ceremony in the town hall.

As friends and family looked on proudly, town mayor Helen Simpson praised each one “for your commitment to our community”.

She added: “I’m so impressed by all of them – and I love seeing all the medals on display by previous winners.

“How rich we are to have such people in our community.”

Presenting this year’s awards, Mrs Zeal said of Mr Angell: “He is known for his voluntary work on behalf of CHAIN – particularly his help with organising the Handybus.

“He is an unsung dedicated driver.

“He arranges the driving rotas, transport for day trips and to Morley lunches.

“He is praised for his concern both for his drivers and his passengers.

“He helps with the [Newbury Weekly News] Over 80s Parcel Fund at Christmas and has been a long-time member of the Hungerford Allotment Holders’ Association, which he now chairs.

“Ted goes the extra mile – carrying shopping home, taking prescriptions to the surgery, collecting from the chemist and even getting shopping when others are unable to cope because of illness.

“He is such a great help to residents and those that he has helped refer to him as such a very kind, helpful and courteous man, for whom nothing is too much trouble.”

Of Mrs Buck, a director of the Community of Hungerford Theatre Company for two decades, Mrs Zeal said: “She carries out a variety of fundraising events raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support each year, and for equipment for a school in Tanzania.

“She is the director of music at St Lawrence Church.

“She plays the organ for church services, the choir, funerals and weddings and for both the United Reformed Church and the Methodist Church.

“Chris helps raise money for the church through organising the flower festival and concerts.

“She helps in the children’s ABC group and with costumes for the carnival and extravaganza.

“She helps with cream teas for the church fete, with Monday lunches in the church, she plays at the Mother’s Union and sang at the Christmas Concert at Redwood House.

“Chris works very hard for the community and has done so for the last 30 years.”

Of Peter Harries, she said: “He is a valued member of the community and has been a volunteer for various organisations for many years, including being one of the main drivers for CHAIN, carrying out hospital runs, and serving on the bowls club and Hungerford Club.

“He was a town councillor and served as mayor for two terms.

“Peter is now a trustee for the Hungerford Library and Community Trust and spends many hours a week promoting the trust, fundraising, organising events and attending meetings.

“He has carried out much of the practical renovation work needed internally in the library building and is always ready to lend support to other members of the team.

“Peter is an active member of the community, always available at the end of the phone and is a very caring person, ready to help anyone who needs it in the town.”

The ceremony began with a minute’s silence to mark the recent deaths of two town stalwarts, John Newton (see obituary on page 26) and Margaret Wilson.

Mr Newton was a Constable of the Town and Manor of Hungerford from 1972 to 1974 and Mrs Wilson, who was awarded the Freedom of the Town in 2017, served on the town council for more than two decades.