Cycling to Normandy for New Life charity

NEWBURY cyclists took to the saddle recently in remembrance of the 75th anniversary of the Normandy D-Day landings.

Travelling from Newbury to Caen and cycling along the beaches of France, the 18 cyclists (eight men and 10 women) raised money for New Life, a Newbury-based charity.

Raising £6,500, the cyclists made a true adventure out of their trip to France.

Team member and Newbury Rugby Club chairman David Jones said: “It made a group of people so much more aware of how privileged and lucky we are.

“Well done to the New Life charity for bringing us together.”

The group travelled to several landmarks in Caen, along with Pegasus Bridge, and cycled along all five landing beaches, starting at Sword and ending at Utah.

New Life founder Trevor Goodall said: “It was fantastic to be alongside cyclists raising money for the charity I founded and to talk to them about what we do.

“They appreciated me mucking in and taking part.”

The group started their ride at 8am on Saturday and, after a six-and-a-half hour slog the next day, finished towards the end of Sunday afternoon.

Mr Goodall said: “We were all educated on the D-Day landings and the pain and suffering of many... so shocking to see all the young soldiers killed in the space of a few days.

“I feel we are creating New Life in the charity so it was very apt.”

New Life was launched in 1995 in memory of Mr Goodall’s sons, Joshua and Samuel, who were born premature.

Shortly after, both died, motivating him to start something in memory of his two boys.

To date, New Life has raised more than £500,000.

New Life focuses purely on promoting awareness to premature baby care in the local area.