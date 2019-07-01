Hampshire declares climate emergency

HAMPSHIRE County Council has joined more than 70 other local authorities and declared a climate emergency.

Leader Keith Mans said: “The climate emergency programme has gathered pace and profile at a rapid rate.

“In the last few days, the Government has announced a UK target of net zero greenhouse gases by 2050 and we are committed to ensuring Hampshire County Council plays its part.

“It is clear that action on the scale required to meet the urgency of this global challenge can only be achieved if we all commit to lasting change.

“In Hampshire, this means not only building on our achievements in reducing carbon emissions in recent years, but also being absolutely clear on effective actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint and make Hampshire more resilient to the effects of climate change already in the system.

“Our aim is to leave the county in a strong and sustainable position for future generations – and these issues are well expressed in the work of our Hampshire 2050 Commission, as well as elsewhere in existing strategies.”

Hampshire County Council said it had reduced carbon consumption by more than 40 per cent since 2010.

It added that it had reduced energy costs in its buildings, including schools, by £30m since 2010, installed photovoltaic panels on county council-owned buildings and delivered energy savings of £240,000 each year through street lighting operations.

By the end of the year, 80 new electric car charging points will be installed across Hampshire and a programme is also under way to convert the county council’s small vehicle fleet to electric vehicles.

The council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and environment, Rob Humby, said: “Environmental stewardship is fundamentally important to our future.

“The biggest threat to our environment and way of life is climate change.

“Today, we have committed to establishing a clear action plan, which will truly embed carbon reduction measures across the county council and make Hampshire more resilient to the impacts of a changing climate.

“We know we can’t do this on our own – we will need to work with our partners, businesses and communities to establish effective ways action can be taken and results can be realised.”