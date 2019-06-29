Box kart bashers turn out in force

As the sun shone down at the weekend, the annual Box Kart Bash hit Burghfield’s streets, with more than 4,000 spectators.

Organised by fundraisers the Burghfield Santas, the event welcomed home-made karts of all shapes and sizes.

The race raised £18,000, which will be donated to several charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Guide Dogs and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

With 20 per cent of all tickets sold before the event was even advertised, there were more than 160 volunteers who made the day happen.

This year’s line-up was packed full of fun, imaginative and funky designs.

Nineteen teams took to Hermit’s Hill, each fundraising for their own charity.

People were asked to sponsor their chosen team, giving them much-needed support from the sidelines as they sped down the 850m track.

Families gathered to watch the race, with children’s entertainment, food and refreshments and locally-brewed drinks by Tutts Clump Cider.

For those at home, the race was streamed live online, so no one would miss out on their teams burning rubber under the summer sun.

The Sausage Rocket took home the crown for the third year running.

Other prizes went to DB Building Services, winning the best novelty award with its Trotters Independent Traders kart, and a special thanks went to The Kwikfit Academy, which joined the event from its UK tour of races and picked up the best engineered award.

Spectator and friend of the charity Lou Rawes described it as “a great day out, my family all had a fab time”.

He said: “Thanks to the Burghfield Santas.

“The effort you all put in for a relatively small village was amazing.”

Glyn Townsend, from the Burghfield Santas, said: “This year was bigger and better – huge crowds attended to watch our competitors take on the hill, with something for everyone.

“We are so grateful for the support and all the people that worked so hard for weeks to make this happen.”

Alongside the race, the Burghfield Santas organised an outside movie on Saturday night, inviting people to watch either Bohemian Rhapsody or The Greatest Showman under the stars.

The Burghfield Santas began 14 years ago as a group of friends who came together to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.