A34 closed at East Ilsley

Closure follows serious collision this afternoon (Saturday)

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Police car_shutterstock

A serious collision near East Ilsley has lead to the A34 being closed. 

The closure is in place from the A339 Vodafone roundabout in Newbury and traffic is being diverted off the A34 at East Ilsley through Compton. 

Thames Valley Police has advised that the southbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for several hours. 

Information from Highways England says that the road is expected to re-open between 10.45pm and 11pm.

Police have advised those stuck in the queue to be patient and that officers are trying to relieve traffic from the back of the queue

They add that they will attempt to open one northbound lane as soon as possible.

This article will be updated.

