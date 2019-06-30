Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man dies in A34 collision

Police appeal for witnesses

John Herring

A man was killed in a collision on the A34 yesterday (Saturday). 

The 46-year-old lost control of his Piaggio MP3 Sport Touring on the southbound carriageway between East Ilsely and Beedon, before colliding with the central reservation.

He was thrown from the three-wheeler into the northbound carriageway and was then hit by a blue Ford Mondeo and a silver Ford Transit. 

The man, who was from Coventry, died at the scene from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

The A34 was closed northbound until 6.45pm yesterday and the southbound until 8.05pm to allow an investigation to be carried out.

No one has been arrested. 

Investigating officer PC Brendan Austin said: "This was a tragic incident which resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man.

"I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision, to contact 101 quoting reference number 43190197043.

"The family of the victim have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time."

