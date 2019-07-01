Tadley start campaign on the road

TADLEY Calleva manager Adam Clark has arranged a busy pre-season schedule ahead of the new Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division campaign.

Tadley have returned to training ahead of the big kick-off at Brockenhurst on August 3.

Clark’s side began their pre-season on Saturday when they played an in-house friendly, which included trialists and youth-team players.

He said: “Our first friendly is away to Romsey on Wednesday and then it’s more or less once a week, as well as plenty of training sessions.

“We have done a lot on the pitch already and once the friendlies come around, we’ll start to implement what we want to do.”

Clark added: “It’ll be hard to gauge what teams will be like because there will be changes before the start of the campaign.

“But we want to start off on the right foot and make sure that we get some points on the board early,” he said.

“We have a target of getting to 38 points as quickly as we can.”

Tadley Calleva fixtures 2019/20

AUGUST

Sat 3 Brockenhurst (A)

Tue 6 Amesbury Town (H)

Sat 17 Solent University (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 7 Lymington Town (H)

Sat 21 Baffins Milton Rovers (A)

Sat 28 Christchurch (H)

OCTOBER

Tue 1 Alresford Town (A)

Sat 5 Hamworthy United (H)

Sat 12 AFC Porchester (A)

Sat 19 AFC Stoneham (H)

Sat 26 Bashley (A)

Tue 29 Fleet Town (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 2 Portland United (A)

Sat 9 Shaftesbury (H)

Sat 16 Fareham Town (A)

Tue 19 Hamble Club (H)

Sat 23 Bournemouth (A)

Sat 30 Cowes Sports (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 7 Horndean (A)

Sat 14 Brockenhurst (H)

Sat 21 Fleet Town (A)

Sat 28 Solent University (H)

JANUARY

Sat 4 Hamworthy United (A)

Sat 11 Alresford Town (H)

Sat 18 Lymington Town (A)

Sat 25 Portland United (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 Amesbury Town (A)

Sat 8 Bashley (H)

Sat 15 AFC Stoneham (A)

Sat 22 Christchurch (A)

Sat 29 Fareham Town (H)

MARCH

Sat 7 Shaftesbury (A)

Sat 14 Baffins Milton Rovers (H)

Sat 21 Cowes Sports (A)

Sat 28 Bournemouth (H)

APRIL

Sat 4 AFC Porchester (H)

Sat 11 Hamble Club (A)

Sat 18 Horndean (H)