CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman who officers would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Newbury.

A 90-year-old woman made a purchase at the cigarette counter in Waitrose in Oxford Road, before continuing her shop in the store at around 1.45pm on Friday, June 14.

At around 2.50pm, she reached the till point and realised that her purse had been stolen.

The purse contained a quantity of cash and a bank card which has since been used to obtain cash and goods.

Investigating officer PC Kate Lathe based at Newbury Police Station said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that the individuals pictured may have vital information that can assist in this investigation.

“I am urging anyone who recognises the man and woman in the pictures, or who has any information about this incident to please contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190179646.’

“Alternatively reports can be made anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”