Gin festival at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday

NEWBURY Racecourse will launch its annual Gin Festival on Thursday evening.

Marcomms and sponsorship director at Newbury Racecourse Harriet Collins said: “Following on from the success of our Gin Festival last year, we thought we would continue the theme across all our Thursday evening fixtures.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with two local distilleries, who will be bringing their delicious gin for racegoers to sample and hope this is something we can continue to grow each year.”

There will be seven live races to enjoy, followed by an afterparty with resident DJ Moonraker playing until 10.30pm.

Pete Lumber, of Lumber’s Bartholomew Craft Gin, said: “It is really exciting for us to be sponsoring for the first time at our local Newbury Racecourse and to be showcasing our gin at their annual festival.”

The gates open at 4pm on Thursdays July 4, 11 and 25, with the first race starting just after 5pm.

Newbury Racecourse is also offering all Newbury Weekly News readers an exclusive £5 ticket at any of the three Thursday evening fixtures with their copy of the paper (see page 64).

. In support of Racing Welfare’s Racing Staff Week which begins on Saturday 29 June, Newbury Racecourse has announced an inaugural racing staff night on Thursday.

Any racing staff member with a valid stable pass or validity slip/letter from their employer will be able to redeem their pass for one complimentary admission ticket to Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 4 July which will include:

· Dedicated private area with live music throughout the evening

· Drink voucher

· Food voucher redeemable at Fired-Up pizza

Vouchers will run inside the paper today (Thursday) and on July 11 and 25 and each can be redeemed for an admission ticket at any of the entrances.