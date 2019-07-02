Teams are needed for fire truck pull

TADLEY Fire Station is looking for people to come together and take part in this year’s fire truck pull.

Participants can apply individually or as a team to take part in the 3.5-mile route through Tadley and the surrounding area on Saturday, August, 31.

Registrations close on August 1, with a minimum sponsorship of £60 required before the big day.

Not only will there be blood, sweat and tears but a bar, barbecue and several stalls to keep the rest of the family entertained while the others put their backs into it.

All donations will go towards The Fire Fighters Charity.

Spaces are limited to 60, so people are being encouraged to apply early.

If you’re interested in becoming part of the team, email Sally at sally.gould@hantsfire.gov.uk or call 07918 887858.