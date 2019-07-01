Update on overnight A339 closures 

Changes have been made to scheduled overnight closures of the A339 through Newbury.

The road was meant to be closed northbound overnight tonight (Monday, July 1) and Wednesday, and southbound on Tuesday and Thursday.

West Berkshire Council has now said that the southbound works, between Fleming Road and the Bear Lane roundabout, has been moved to between 7:30pm tonight and 6:30am tomorrow.

Overnight closures scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 4 have been cancelled.

The council said that resurfacing works had gone well, apart from when the forecasted heavy rainfall on June 24 forced its contractor to postpone.

In addition, Cheap Street and Market Street will be closed from 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 3 until 6.30am on July 4.

Further closures come into force next week.

The northbound carriageway of the A339 is scheduled to close overnight between the St John's Roundabout and north of the new A339/Cheap St Junction on Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9.

Overnight on July 9, the road will be closed northbound between the Bear Lane Roundabout and north of the Fleming Road Junction.

The southbound route is set to close overnight on Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11 between the Robin Hood Roundabout and Bear Lane Roundabout.

Overnight on July 11 to 12, a closure will be in place between the Bear Lane Roundabout and St John’s Roundabout.

The closures are between 7.30pm and 6.30am.