Double rapist cleared of beckoning schoolgirls to his car

A DOUBLE rapist has been cleared of trying to beckon two schoolgirls to his car.

Nicholas Glen Laloo’s lengthy criminal record includes two convictions for rape, plus instances of indecent assault and harassment.

Jurors were told he had breached notification requirements designed to protect the public on several instances in Newbury and elsewhere and the prosecution claimed this was just one more.

But the jury at Reading Crown Court cleared him of the latest charge after hearing how he was a pariah in his local community and the repeated target of vigilante attacks.

David Osborne, prosecuting, had told the court that the 50-year-old, formerly of Queens Road, Newbury, and who now lives in The Crescent, Theale, was arrested as he drove his green Ford Focus on Crookham Common Road in Brimpton, after allegedly beckoning the two 14-year-olds on Theale High Street.

A witness had told the court that, as one of the girls began to approach Mr Laloo, he had shouted a warning that the defendant was a paedophile.

But the defence claimed the witness had maliciously concocted the story to make trouble for Mr Laloo, who he conceded he disliked because of his past.

Mr Laloo denied breaching the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by beckoning two 14-year-old girls over to his vehicle on February 18.

He said he had been ostracised by the community because of his past, “because it’s been in the papers and on Facebook. It’s common knowledge”.

The court heard that, in recent years, Mr Laloo had been subject to racist abuse, shouted at in the street, harassed by men threatening to have him put back in prison, had paint stripper thrown over his car, been subjected to a leaflet campaign, branded a paedophile and had his home windows smashed.

Jurors acquitted him of the single charge.