Shake-up at the Town & Manor of Hungerford

THERE are fresh faces at the Town and Manor following this year’s trustee elections – and the surprise departure of familiar ones.

Out go veteran trustees Robert James and Jonathan Welfare.

In come first-timers Adam Winslet – who topped the poll with 264 votes – and Robert ‘Fluey’ Hall (160 votes).

Newcomer Nick Schlanker also failed to make it into the successful 10.

Mr Hall said in his pitch to the electorate: “I have just taken over and totally refurbished The Plume pub.

“I am very interested in bringing the Town and Manor and the people of Hungerford together to create a better awareness of the great work the charity does for Hungerford.”

Mr Winslet said: “I’m 46 and a Hungerford resident of 22 years. I run my own business, am hands-on and like to get things done.

“I am also an Arts for Hungerford committee member, a member of Hungerford Chamber of Commerce and Smarten Up Hungerford.

“My skills includes singing and organising events. I have raised more than £20,000 for various charities.”

Constable of the Town and Manor, Nicholas Lumley, said: “I was really pleased to see such a increase in turnout, as people are recognising the important work we do in the town.

“This is their chance to get involved in this charity and have their say and I am looking forward to welcoming the new trustees to the board.”

The results for the successful candidates are as follows: Adam Winslet – 264; Barbara Barr – 245; Fiona Hobson – 229; Ellie Dickins – 206; Bruce Mayhew – 200; Chris Scorey – 192; Greg Furr – 177; Philip Porter – 172; Tyrell Bossom – 164; Robert Hall – 160.

The next steps are for the trustees to be sworn in by the steward of the Hocktide Court, Greg Furr, at the next meeting of the board on July 16.

They will then be asked to join further committees to assist with the management of the Town and Manor, such as finance, buildings, marketing, fishery and land management and commons committees.