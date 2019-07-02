Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) are currently dealing with an incident at Thatcham's Henwick Worthy playing fields.

Officers have said that there is no wider threat to the local community but people should avoid the area until further notice.

An air ambulance was called to the playing fields this afternoon.

A spokesman for SCAS said: "We received a 999 call at 15:57 with the caller reporting a concern for welfare incident in/near the sports ground off Henwick Lane.

"After initial treatment at the scene the patient was taken in a life-threatening condition to the Royal Berkshire Hospital by road with the air ambulance team travelling in the ambulance."

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.