Crusaders kick season off at Hemel

HUNGERFORD Town will begin their National League South campaign with a game away against Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday, August 3.

However, the Crusaders won't have to wait long until their first game at Bulpit Lane as they host Berkshire rivals Slough Town on August 6.

Over the Christmas period, Town will travel to Oxford City before hosting them in Hungerford on New Years Day.

The Crusaders also hit the road on the final day of the league season, when they face Chippenham Town on April 25

Hungerford Town fixtures 2019/20

AUGUST

Sat 3 Hemel Hempstead (A)

Tue 6 Slough Town (H)

Sat 10 Maidstone United (H)

Tue 13 Bath City (A)

Sat 17 Chippenham Town (H)

Sat 24 Wealdstone (A)

Mon 26 Dartford (H)

Sat 31 Billericay Town (A)

SEPTEMBER

Wed 4 Havant & Waterlooville (A)

Sat 7 St Albans City (H)

Sat 14 Dulwich Hamlet (A)

Sat 28 Welling United (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 12 Dorking Wanderers (A)

Sat 19 Concord Rangers (A)

Sat 26 Hampton & Richmond (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 2 Braintree Town (A)

Sat 9 Tonbridge Angels (H)

Sat 16 Eastbourne Borough (H)

Sar 30 Weymouth (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 7 Chelmsford City (A)

Sat 21 Dulwich Hamlet (H)

Thu 26 Oxford City (A)

Sat 28 Havant & Waterlooville (A)

JANUARY

Wed 1 Oxford City (H)

Sat 4 St Albans City (A)

Sat 11 Dorking Wanderers (H)

Sat 18 Welling United (A)

Sat 25 Chelmsford City (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 1 Hampton & Richmond (A)

Sat 8 Concord Rangers (H)

Sat 15 Tonbridge Angels (A)

Sat 22 Braintree Town (H)

Sat 29 Hemel Hempstead Town (A)

MARCH

Sat 7 Slough Town (A)

Sat 14 Bath City (H)

Sat 21 Maidstone United (A)

Sat 28 Weymouth (H)

APRIL

Sat 4 Eastbourne Borough (A)

Fri 10 Wealdstone (H)

Mon 13 Dartford (A)

Sat 18 Billericay Town (H)

Sat 25 Chippenham Town (A)

