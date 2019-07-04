In this week's Newbury Weekly News, supporters of Newbury Corn Exchange have exceeded the £150,000 target to save the facility for the next 12 months.

Also in this week's paper, West Berkshire Council has declared a climate emergency.

Meanwhile, there's a concern that a lack of police presence could lead to vigilantism in one village.

And, the council has been placed among the worst 10 in the country for female representation.

In Hungerford news, something to celebrate as education watchdog Ofsted rates John O’Gaunt School as ‘good’ for the first time.

In Thatcham, a new ice rink has opened and the town held it's family fun day.

In North Hampshire, archaeologists have returned to the Roman site in Silchester.

And on the villages page, an application has been lodged to convert a former animal research facility.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

