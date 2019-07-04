Charity box thief jailed for new offences

A CHARITY box thief who received a suspended sentence has gone to prison after commiting fresh offences.

In April, Michael Higor Da Silva was given a second chance after he was convicted of stealing a charity box in aid of the Mary Hare School for deaf children, based in Snelsmore, plus other offences of dishonesty.

A district judge sentenced him to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

But on Thursday, June 20, the 37-year-old, who lives at Northway, Newbury, was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

There, he admitted breaching the suspended sentence order by stealing perfume worth £134.95 from Boots in Northbrook Street, Newbury, on May 5.

Mr Da Silva also admitted handling stolen goods, namely, a bank card belonging to Carla Young and stealing £26.58 from her in Newbury on May 3.

He was jailed for a total of 13 weeks and ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.