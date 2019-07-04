Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Charity box thief jailed for new offences

Defendant squandered second chance by shoplifting

John Garvey

John Garvey

Man stole charity box in aid of deaf children

A CHARITY box thief who received a suspended sentence has gone to prison after commiting fresh offences.

In April, Michael Higor Da Silva was given a second chance after he was convicted of stealing a charity box in aid of the Mary Hare School for deaf children, based in Snelsmore, plus other offences of dishonesty.

A district judge sentenced him to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

But on Thursday, June 20, the 37-year-old, who lives at Northway, Newbury, was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

There, he admitted breaching the suspended sentence order by stealing perfume worth £134.95 from Boots in Northbrook Street, Newbury, on May 5.

Mr Da Silva also admitted handling stolen goods, namely, a bank card belonging to Carla Young and stealing £26.58 from her in Newbury on May 3.

He was jailed for a total of 13 weeks and ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

  • NewburyLad

    04/07/2019 - 10:10

    Born and bred in the UK?

    Reply

    • Coyote

      04/07/2019 - 10:10

      What difference does that make? Scumbag whether he's British or not

      Reply

      • NewburyLad

        04/07/2019 - 11:11

        Makes a hell of a lot of difference *IF* the scumbag has been imported and now us tax payers are having to pay for him to be locked up.

        Reply

        • grumpy

          04/07/2019 - 13:01

          Never mind "imported", he should be "deported" - nasty looking piece of work !

          Reply

