Town boss thrilled by new signing

IAN Herring was delighted to announce the signing of former Oxford United striker James Constable, who will join Hungerford in a player/coach capacity.

The 34-year-old – who scored 67 goals in 204 games for United from 2009 to 2014 – completed a move to Bulpit Lane from Poole Town and he will also help Herring on the coaching side of things.

“I am really pleased and excited to have signed James,” Herring said. “He is the right type of player.

“I played with him for two years at Chippenham and he was a hard working player, who has moved through the leagues.

“He is an Oxford United legend, he has played at a high level and he will set a good example, so I am delighted he has come in as a player/coach.”

Herring is determined to build a solid squad for the campaign that begins in just over a month and more new faces are expected.

He said: “I had to take a lot of chances on some people last season and I still want to give opportunities, but I won’t be taking chances on people’s character.

“The type of players that I bring in are those who can keep themselves fit, want to work hard and put the team’s needs above their own.”

After a couple of weeks of pre-season training, Town will play their first friendly of the summer on Saturday when they travel to Fairford Town.

And Herring is excited about giving players the opportunity to impress ahead of the new campaign.

He said: “It’s nice to get on the training pitch after the stuff that has happened at the club, but now we all want the games.

“We’re away at Fairford and we’re really excited as there will be players who can get an opportunity to try to earn a deal with Hungerford Town.”